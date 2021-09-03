Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray gives nod for commencement of drama theatres, cultural programs from November

In a significant development, Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Friday has given a nod for the commencement of drama theatres and cultural programs from November onwards. Thackeray has also asked the cultural affairs ministry to prepare a SOP (standard operating procedure) and work out other details.

Cultural Affairs Minister Amit Deshmukh told The Free Press Journal that the proposal was put forth before the Chief Minsiter today.

The proposal was made keeping in mind the possible third COVID-19 wave which is likely to hit the state in September and October, Deshmukh said.

Deshmukh added that the November date is given for the commencement of drama theatres and cultural programs as the third wave will recede by then.

Meanwhile, Maharashtra on Friday recorded 4,313 fresh COVID-19 cases, taking the number of active cases to 50,466. Besides, 92 COVID-19 deaths were reported in the day, taking the number of total fatalities to 1,37,643.

4,360 patients were discharged in the day, taking the tally to 62,86,345. The recovery rate in the state rose to 97.04%. The case fatality rate in the state is 2.12%.

Currently, 2,98,098 people are in home quarantine and 1,954 people are in institutional quarantine.

Published on: Friday, September 03, 2021, 07:53 PM IST