SAD leaders meet Uddhav Thackeray in Mumbai, seek support against Centre on new farm laws

The delgation was led by senior SAD leader and former MP Prem Singh Chandumajra. They are also likely to meet NCP chief Sharad Pawar.

Thousands of farmers, mostly from Punjab and Haryana, have come out on the streets, seeking a rollback of the farm laws, which was enacted earlier this year. The Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD), which was a part of the BJP-led NDA, quit the coalition in September following the passage of the contentious legislation.

Earlier, SAD leaders met West Bengal Chief Minister and TMC chief Mamata Banerjee in Kolkata on Saturday to seek her support for a joint front against the NDA-led Centre.

They had also met Biju Janta Dal leaders a few days ago and a meeting with former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav is also scheduled in the next week, according to a report by the Indian Express.

“All the regional parties have been feeling that we need to get together against the dictatorial attitude of the NDA government. This is the need of the hour to ward off the attack on the federal structure. Also, there is no strong opposition and the need to have a joint front has been felt by the regional parties,” he Chandumajra was quoted as saying by daily.

Meanwhile, several opposition parties, including the Congress have announced support to the 'Bharat Bandh' call on December 8 by farmer unions against the new agri laws.

Farmer groups across the country are holding protests against the new laws with a massive sit-in on Delhi borders for the past 10 days.