Maharashtra: CM Uddhav Thackeray announces reopening of schools from Dec 1, SOPs announced following Covid restrictions

The state government has permitted the reopening of schools for class 1 to class 7 in urban areas and class 1 to 4 in rural schools via a GR. However, this GR needs to go through a layered process within the BMC, post which the municipal authority will issue a circular announcing offline class.

It may be recalled that the decision to reopen schools for the lower classes was taken by Chief Minister Udhav Thackerey along with the other cabinet ministers and the Paediatric task force on November 25.

The SOPs outlined for classes 1-7 are the same as ones applied for the higher classes.

Some of the important SOPs are listed below:

1) Cleanliness to be followed in schools- All the necessary things required to maintain cleanliness should be available on the school premises.

2) Teaching and non-teaching staff should be checked for the RTPCR test 48 hours prior.

3)Teaching and Non-teaching staff to be allowed in the school only if they have completed their 2 doses of vaccines.

4) Sitting arrangements to be changed in classrooms as well as staff rooms. Physical distancing should be maintained.

5) Boards and notices to be displayed at different places in schools regarding physical distancing and wearing masks.

6) No programs including annual functions to be held in the schools where a crowd can be gathered. PTA meetings can be conducted online.

7) Permission letters from parents are a must.

