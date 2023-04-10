Maharashtra: CM Shinde visits rain-affected villages in Nashik, directs officials to conduct assessment for relief measures | File Photo

Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Monday visited rain-affected areas of Nashik district to review losses faced by farmers and directed officials to conduct ‘panchnama’ (assessment) of crop damage and provide relief.

Shinde’s tour of Bijote, Akhatwade and Nitane villages in Baglan taluka came a day after his visit to Ayodhya and amid attacks from the opposition that he was out of the state when unseasonal rains, hail and lightning had damaged crops in several districts.

MLAs collectors and local officials accompanied CM

On April 8 inclement weather created havoc in Karanjad, Bhuyane, Nitane, Akhatwade, Bijote, Gorane, Anandpur, Dhane, Utarane, Satana, Shemali, Ajmir Saundane, Chougav, Karhe, Brhamangao, Lakhampoor, Aarai and Dhandri villages. It destroyed crops and fruit such as onion, wheat, peanut, mango, spinach, pomegranate, grapes and papaya. Guardian Minister Dada Bhuse, Baglan MLA Dilip Borse, collector Gangadharan D and local officials accompanied the chief minister.

Damage area increased to three hectares

Shinde told the farmers that they should register their panchanama responsibly with the talathi, gramsevak and farming assistance officers. “Instructions have been given to guardian ministers, collectors and other officials to conduct spot visits, carry out panchnamas to assess crop loss and pay compensation speedily. Every farmer who has been affected due to unseasonal rains will get help,” Shinde said.

“Earlier too we have given more compensation than mandated under National Disaster Response Fund rules. We increased damage area limit from two hectares to three hectares. We gave ₹350 per hectare grant to onion growers. We also decided to give ₹6,000 to farmers just like the PM KISAN scheme of the Centre,” Shinde added.

₹177.8 crore distributed to farmers in total

The government has already distributed ₹177.8 crore to compensate farmers who lost their crops due to unseasonal rains and hailstorms in March. The amount has been transferred to the district administration.

Unseasonal rains - natural calamity

Between March 4 and March 8 and March 16 and March 19 unseasonal rains lashed Vidharbha, Marathvada and Nashik districts. The state already considers unseasonal rains as natural calamity.

Meanwhile, Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, who accompanied Shinde to Ayodhya, visited various rain-affected villages in Amaravati district on Monday. He also directed district-level officers to finish panchanama and submit reports.