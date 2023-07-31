Maharashtra: CM Shinde Inspects Safety Measures On Mumbai-Pune Expressway After Last Week's Landslide

Mumbai-Pune Expressway witnessed a close call as an incident was averted during the past week when a section of the highway faced a sudden disruption due to landslide. Today, Chief Minister Eknath Shinde halted his journey from Mumbai to Pune to inspect the safety conditions in the affected area while on his way to accompany Prime Minister Narendra Modi on his visit to Pune.

During the inspection, it was revealed that the timely intervention of the authorities from Maharashtra State Road Development Corporation (MSRDC) ensured the immediate installation of safety barriers, averting any potential mishaps at the site. The Chief Minister was also briefed about the measures taken for the safety of the work zone near the affected spot. As per reports, he directed the concerned authorities to take necessary precautions and secure the hazardous portion of the road with safety barriers to prevent any untoward incidents.

