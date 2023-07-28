Maharashtra: CM Shinde Increases Monetary Assistance To Flood-Hit People By ₹5,000

File

Mumbai: In the wake of incessant rains across Maharashtra, the state government has decided to increase the financial assistance given to flood-affected people and also extend the same to kiosks, Chief Minister Eknath Shinde informed the legislative assembly on Friday. The new arrangement will cover flood situations occurring this monsoon i.e from June to October.

“Rains have led to flood situations at several places across the state and affected several properties, including houses. We have now decided to increase the financial assistance to flood-affected people to ₹10,000. Moreover, small shop and 'tapri' (kiosk) owners will also be considered eligible for the assistance,” Shinde told the House via a special statement.

Monetary assistance hiked by ₹5,000

A family, whose house either submerges or collapses due to flood, gets ₹2,500 for clothes and another ₹2,500 for domestic utilities. Now, this assistance has been hiked by ₹5,000, bringing the total relief amount to ₹10,000.

In the case of shop owners, there was no provision for financial assistance till date. But, now the government has decided to compensate for 75% of the losses incurred up to ₹50,000 after a survey.

The assistance will be provided to local residents who have their names in the electoral list and possess a ration card. With regard to 'tapri' or kiosk, the relief amount has been set at 75% of the losses incurred up to ₹10,000, said the CM.

Read Also Mumbai News: BMC Will Construct Underground Water Holding Tank To Reduce Flooding

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)