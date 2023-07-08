Maharashtra: CM Shinde Has Been Asked To Resign, Claims Aaditya Thackeray

Aaditya Thackeray | Instagram

Aaditya Thackeray, a leader of the Shiv Sena (UBT), stated on Friday that the Maharashtra government is expected to undergo modifications following the inclusion of Ajit Pawar, a Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader, in the Shinde-Fadnavis government. Thackeray further asserted that Chief Minister Eknath Shinde has been asked to step down.

Have heard that Shinde has been asked to resign: Aaditya

"I have heard that Chief Minister Eknath Shinde has been asked to resign and there might be some changes in the government,” Aaditya Thackeray said.

“In Maharashtra, low-level politics is going on. What will happen to those traitors who left their ministerial positions a year ago in greed? The chief minister's chair is in danger. The allocation of departments has been delayed for four consecutive days. I heard that there are discussions about removing the chief minister as well," the Thackeray scion added.

People in govt working only to break parties: Thackeray

Slamming the incumbent government, Thackeray said, “In the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) meeting, it was decided that we would fight against the illegitimate government for the sake of justice for the people. Those who are sitting in the government are drowned in their own self-interest. They are only working to break the parties."

Following the political turmoil in Maharashtra, leaders of the state's Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) convened a meeting at Mumbai's Garware Club on Friday night, bringing together all BJP MLAs and MLCs. During the meeting, they reassured and calmed the legislators after the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leaders joined the BJP-Sena government.

Devendra Fadnavis, reacting to the inclusion of the Ajit Pawar-led NCP faction in the government, said, “We don't break parties but if someone wants to join us believing in the leadership of PM Modi, we should welcome them."

On July 2, Ajit Pawar, a leader of the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), along with nine other party members, officially became part of the Maharashtra government. Pawar took the oath as the deputy chief minister of Maharashtra on the same day. He will be sharing this position with Devendra Fadnavis, a leader of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).