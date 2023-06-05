Maharashtra: CM Shinde, DCM Fadnavis Are Puppets Of Delhi Masters, Says Cong Chief Nana Patole

MPCC Chief Nana Patole |

Maharashtra Pradesh Congress Committee President Nana Patole has criticised the Chief Minister and the Deputy Chief Minister of Maharashtra for their frequent trips to Delhi, stating that they are acting as puppets under the control of their masters in Delhi.

Shinde, Fadnavis mere puppet manipulated by Delhi masters: Patole

"Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis are mere puppets manipulated by their Delhi superiors. Every decision they make is subject to the approval of their bosses," Patole remarked. He further criticised the frequent trips made by the duo to Delhi, stating that they are constantly under the influence of their Delhi masters and always have one of their feet in Delhi.

Addressing the reporters, Patole highlighted Chief Minister Eknath Shinde's own admission during a sabha in Aurangabad, where he publicly stated that he is an agent of Modi-Shah. Patole further speculated that Shinde's recent visit to Delhi was related to the cabinet expansion, implying that he is unable to make decisions independently without consulting Delhi. Patole expressed concern over several departments being without ministers for an extended period of time, with some ministers overseeing multiple departments, and only one guardian minister assigned to six districts. This lack of proper allocation has resulted in a standstill in the state administration. Patole emphasized that ministers are unable to give due attention to their respective departments, causing inconvenience and suffering for the people as administrative work is being impeded.

Patole highlights woes of farmers



Patole further highlighted the severe water shortage in various regions of the state, which has left farmers in a desperate situation. He criticised the government for its failure to provide assistance to farmers who suffered losses due to unseasonal rain and hailstorms. Patole expressed his concern that the situation has reached a point where farmers may resort to throwing their produce on the roads as a form of protest. He pointed out that cotton crops are still stockpiled in farmers' homes, emphasizing that the Shinde government shows little concern for these pressing issues. Patole accused the government of prioritizing empty slogans and turning everything into mere showmanship rather than addressing the genuine concerns of the farmers.

