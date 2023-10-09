Maharashtra: CM Shinde Announces Vision 2035 For ‘Complete Transformation Of State's Health Administration’

CM Eknath Shinde | File pic

The state government on Monday announced measures for complete transformation of the state's health administration. After a meeting wherein Chief Minister Eknath Shinde reviewed the state of the health administration in Maharashtra, he directed the administration to double the public health expenditure, have superspeciality hospitals in all districts and strengthen the health system in rural areas on war footings.

The draft for the grand plan to have medical colleges and super speciality hospitals in all the 34 districts of the state should be prepared by the committee of the Secretaries of all concerned departments within 15 days and an expert team be appointed to build a grand holistic vision for the Healthy Maharashtra 2035, CM Shinde directed.

Shinde directs district collectors to ensure immediate purchase of medicines, equipment

At the meeting CM Shinde directed the district collectors to ensure immediate purchase of medicines and equipment. All the district collectors have been empowered for expenditure from the planned funds for purchase of medicines and equipment. They should immediately procure necessary medicines and equipment as per the rate list and also keep a rate list of life saving drugs ready with themselves. Any complaint regarding lack of availability of medicines won't be tolerated, the CM told the officials.

As many as 13 district hospitals have been closed down after being attached to medical hospitals and 12 more are going to be transferred to the medical education department. Hence, new hospitals with all modern facilities be started in these 25 districts, the CM directed the officials and added that a committee of ACS Health, ACS Finance and ACS Medical Education within the next 15 days. The CM also directed the officials to strengthen women's hospitals in 14 districts. He also said that all the district hospitals should have provision for major surgeries. He also said that if the primary sub centres and sub district hospitals are empowered, the city health administration won't be overburdened.

Efforts to bring in more investment in the health sector

The Chief Minister also stressed on the need to increase health expenditure and bring in more investment in the health sector. The funds given by the 15th finance commission should be spent by March and also the basic health infrastructure too should be strengthened with appropriate expenditure, he said. Funds worth Rs 8331 crore are being cleared for Ambulances, National Health mission, Construction of health institutions and medical equipment as supplementary demands. Moreover, Rs 1263 crore of additional funds, Rs 3948 crore from the HUDCO for construction of 141 health institutions too will come. That too needs to be spent as quickly as possible. The Asia Development Bank has approved Rs 5177 crore of loans for new health institutions. The Centre too is ready to allocate as much funds as possible. The Public Health Department and the Medical Education department need to chalk out a plan to spend the funds by March 31, CM Shinde said.

CM Shinde also directed the officials to appoint an IAS officer as CEO of the Maharashtra Medical Equipment Procurement Authority. He also directed to send a proposal for creation of 45 new posts to the finance department and clear appointments of officers on 8 other posts. The TCS has initiated the process for filling up 19,695 vacancies in the health department. It needs to be ensured that the process is completed by next month, the Chief Minister said. He was informed by the officers that 38,151 posts in the department have already been filled up. CM also directed the district collectors to immediately fill up all the technical posts in the health department under 'compassionate' grounds in their jurisdiction as early as possible.

Nine new circles for the health department

The CM also directed to form nine new circles for the health department. The state health department already has 8 circles. It will have nine more in order to handle the growing population and increasing need for health services.

DCM Devendra Fadnavis had suggested increasing the use of telemedicine facilities in the rural areas. CM directed officials to immediately act on the suggestion and implement the development of the system wherever possible.

CM also expressed satisfaction on the district collector's visits to the health institutions in the state adding that during the visits the officials should ensure cleanliness of the facilities, availability of water and sanitation services. This shall make a great difference, he added. He also directed the officials to ensure implementation of awareness and remedial measures in case of vector borne diseases like malaria and dengue.

DCM Fadnavis and Pawar, Health minister Tanaji Sawant, Medical Education minister Hasan Mushrif, leader of the action group Dr Deepak Sawant, Chief Secretary Manoj Saunik, ACS of all the concerned departments and other high ranking officials were present at the meeting.