Maharashtra: CM Shinde Announces 'Shivsankalp Abhiyaan' For Lok Sabha Polls, To Tour All 48 Constituencies

Initiating the Shiv Sena's Lok Sabha campaign, Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde declared on Thursday that he would tour all 48 constituencies in the state as part of the 'Shivsankalp Abhiyaan'.

Speaking to party workers via video conferencing, Shinde urged them to ready themselves for the upcoming Lok Sabha polls scheduled for the first half of 2024. He instructed them to actively campaign for candidates from the ruling alliance or 'Mahayuti', comprising the Bharatiya Janata Party and the faction led by Ajit Pawar from the Nationalist Congress Party.

Shivsankalp Abhiyaan to start on Jan 6 from Yavatmal-Washim

"The first phase of the Shiv Sankalp campaign will begin on January 6 from Yavatmal and the first phase campaign tour will be completed on January 11 with a meeting at Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar. In the second phase, the campaign meeting will start again from January 25 and the first campaign meeting will be held at Shirdi on January 25. These campaign rallies will conclude on January 30 at Hatkanangle. With the conclusion of these campaign meetings, a two-day special general camp will be organized in Kolhapur on behalf of the party. " the CM said in a post on X.

Maharashtra political situation

During the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, among the 48 seats in Maharashtra, the BJP claimed 23 seats, the undivided Shiv Sena secured 18 seats, and the NCP obtained 4 seats. The Congress and AIMIM each secured one seat, while an independent candidate won another.

However, the political scenario in the Western state has changed drastically since then, with both Shiv Sena and NCP undergoing a split led by Eknath Shinde and Ajit Pawar. The two alliances now include ruling coalition of the BJP, Shiv Sena (Shinde) and NCP (Ajit Pawar), whereas the opposition alliance comprise of the Congress, Shiv Sena (UBT) and NCP (Sharad Pawar).