Maharashtra: CM Eknath Shinde's 'Tin Tigaada, Kaam Bigaada' jibe at MVA after Jayant Patil says 'next CM will be from NCP'

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eaknth Shinde on Monday retorted over NCP leader jayant Patil's statement in which he said that the 'next CM of Maharashtra will be from NCP'. Shinde, hitting back at the MVA coalition, said it is 'Tin Tighada, Kaam Bigaada'. The term loosely translates to 'When ominous three come together, work gets spoiled'.

"Competition for the post of CM has started in the opposition. Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) is 'tin tigaada kaam bigaada'. It is the public who decides who will be the chief minister. No one becomes a CM by putting up posters. We are public servants & will keep doing public service," the Maharashtra CM said while talking to reporters on Monday.

NCP to emerge as single largest party: Patil

Shinde's reply came a day after former minister and NCP state chief Jayant Patil claimed that the next CM will be from their party. The NCP is going to become the single largest party in the state, Patil said.

“It is satisfying to note that the next chief minister will be from the NCP and almost everyone has accepted the same,” Patil said while speaking in Karad on Saturday.

“I am sure under the leadership of (Sharad) Pawar saheb, NCP will become number one party in the state,” he added.

Ajit Pawar supporters putting up posters proclaiming him as next CM

Patil, who is seen as a loyal supporter of Pawar, made a statement during a time when Ajit Pawar's followers are putting up hoardings in various cities proclaiming him as the future Chief Minister. Ajit Pawar himself expressed his desire to hold the position of CM in a recent interview.

Ajit Pawar holds significant sway over a considerable number of MLAs and is considered second in command after the senior Pawar. He was recently displeased with the Shiv Sena (UBT) for promoting its leader, Uddhav Thackeray, as the head of the Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi (MVA).