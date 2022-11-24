Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde visits temple to know about his future; gets criticized by Andhashraddha Nirmoolan Samiti | PTI

Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde is getting highly criticized by the Andhashraddha Nirmoolan Samiti(ANS) for visiting the Ishaneshwar Mahadev Temple in Mirgaon, Sinnar near Nasik. It is claimed that he paid visit to the temple allegedly to know about his future through Astrology.

Criticism by the Andhashraddha Nirmoolan Samiti

Reacting to the claims of Shinde moving to Astrology to find out about his future, the Andhashraddha Nirmoolan Samiti said 'Astrology is not science but a false art. One who proves it to be science shall be rewarded with Rs. 21 lakhs. CM has given out a very bad message through his visit there.'

Dr. T. R. Gorane, the Secretary of Andhashraddha Nirmoolan Samiti said "It is totally unacceptable for a person sitting in a constitutional position to approach such superstitious and false art issues. The ANS is totally against such act."

Shinde along with his wife visited Shirdi's Sai Baba temple to seek blessings on Wednesday. He was accompained by the state's Revenue Minister Radhakrishna Vikhe Patil and the Education Minister Deepak Kesarkar.

After visiting Shirdi, Shinde was expected to reach Mumbai but the convoy was turned towards Mirgaon, Sinnar. He then reached the Ishaneshwar Mahadev Temple there and seek blessings. Captain Ashok Kharat, Chairman of the Ishaneshwar Temple Trust is a student of Astrology. Hence, it is believed that after seeking the blessings at temple, Shinde had a dicussion with Kharat about his future.

However, neither Shinde nor Kharat have gave any statement over their meeting. The trusted ones at Ishaneshwar Temple said that CM had visited the temple to seek blessings and prayed for the well-being of the farmers and the public.