Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde To Inaugurate North Channel Of Thane Creek Bridge 3 On October 13

CM Eknath Shinde | ANI

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde will inaugurate the north channel of Thane Creek Bridge 3 from Mumbai to Pune and will also lay the foundation stone of seven creek bridges on the coastal road between Rewas in Raigad district and Redi in Sindhudurg district on Sunday, October 13, 2024, through video conferencing.

Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar will be the chief guests at the function while Minister for Public Works (Public Enterprises) Dadaji Bhuse will be present as the chief guest. After the inauguration, the north channel of the Thane Creek Bridge from Mumbai to Pune will open for traffic from Monday, October 14.

About Thane Creek Bridge 3 & Revas-Redi Coastal Road

According to the Maharashtra State Road Development Corporation (MSRDC), the Thane Creek Bridge 3 on the Sion-Panvel Highway has two bridges of 3 lanes each. While the work of the north channel from Mumbai to Pune is complete, the work of the south channel from Pune to Mumbai is in progress. The total project cost of the 3,180 mtr bridge is Rs 559 crore.

Similarly, the total length of Revas-Redi coastal road is 498 km and the stretch is important in terms of tourism since the coast around Konkan will be linked through an expressway.

The bridge over Agardanda Creek in the Dighi Agardanda area is 4.31 km long and the administrative amount sanctioned is Rs 1,315 crore. It will have a cable stay and will be completed within three years. The bridge over Bankot Creek in the Bagmandla area is 1.711 km long and will be constructed within three years for a sum of Rs 408 crore.

MSRDC On Bridge Over Kelshi Bay

According to MSRDC, the bridge over Kelshi Bay in the Kelshi area is 670 m long and will be constructed for an amount of Rs 148 crore within three years. Similarly, the bridge over Jaigad Creek is 4-km-long and the amount sanctioned is Rs 930 crore while the construction of a bridge at Kunkeshwar will also be taken having a length of 1,580 mtr for an amount of Rs 257 crore. Both these bridges will be completed within a period of three years.