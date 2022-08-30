Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde: Speed up land takeover for metro line

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde | File

Mumbai: At his maiden war room meeting on the bullet train project, Chief Minister Eknath Shinde reviewed the implementation status of Mumbai Metro Lines 3, 4, 5, 6, 9 and 11 as well as Metro Line 2A (Dahisar East-DN Nagar), Metro Line-7 (Andheri East-Dahisar East).

He said that the land acquisition and transfer for Wadala-Kasarvadavali Metro route-4 and Thane-Kalyan via Bhiwandi Metro route-5 should be completed expeditiously.

For Metro line 4, 4A and 10, nearly 42.25 hectares of land will be needed. The Thane district collector has been asked to acquire land for Metro 5 car depot.

In case of Metro 6 (Swami Samarthnagar-Vikhroli), the land acquisition is pending due to court case while change of land use proposal for Metro 9 (Dahisar east to Mira Bhayander) is with the urban development department.

Further, the MMRDA has submitted a land acquisition proposal to the Thane district collector for Metro 9 (Dahisar east-Mira Bhayander).

As far as Metro 11 (Wadala-CSMT) is concerned, a draft MoU for cost sharing is pending with the Mumbai Port Trust.

