 Maharashtra: CM Eknath Shinde Reviews Thane-Nashik Highway, Issues Urgent Directives For Repairs And Traffic Management
Chief Minister Eknath Shinde reviews Thane-Nashik highway. He also visited Kharegaon where a new bridge is being constructed. He issued various directions to officers during his visit.

Kalpesh MhamunkarUpdated: Saturday, August 10, 2024, 03:31 AM IST
Mumbai: Chief Minister Eknath Shinde reviews Thane-Nashik highway. He also visited Kharegaon where a new bridge is being constructed. He issued various directions to officers during his visit. On Thursday, he conducted a meeting with the officers at Sahyadri guest house pertaining to this issue and the very next day he visited the spot for inspection.

"The road has been in bad condition for the last 20 days. It is difficult to fill up roads with asphalt therefore we are using a newly invented geopolymer mixture, Quick rapid hardening M sixty mixture. potholes will not appear again because the base of the road is being hardened. NHAI, PWD and MSRDC all agencies are working together here to make a smooth highway road."

"I directed them to increase manpower and machinery to expedite the work. After repairing and construction of Thane Nashik road time will be saved." he added.

On Thursday, Shinde issued urgent directives for the repair of potholes on major highways including the Thane-Nashik and Mumbai-Ahmedabad routes. The instructions, aimed at alleviating traffic congestion and improving road safety, include the use of advanced materials such as Rapid Quick Setting Hardener and M60 technology.

Shinde emphasized the need for immediate and high-quality repairs on these highways, citing the severe deterioration of the Nashik-Bhiwandi road due to the monsoon. He stressed that repairs should be executed swiftly and with adherence to high standards. He also called for the use of precast panels where repair timelines are extended. Any hindrance to the repair work should result in criminal charges against the obstructors.

The Chief Minister has instructed the Konkan Division Commissioner to issue a consolidated notification regarding the regulation of heavy vehicles, including the establishment of parking lots for such vehicles along the Nashik highway at Sonale, Padgha, and Asangaon. He has also mandated that heavy traffic be restricted during peak hours from 7 AM to 11 AM and 5 PM to 11 PM.

