Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde moves EC seeking recognition as real 'Shiv Sena'

(PTI Photo/Kunal Patil)

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde's faction, on Tuesday, approached the Election Commission with a plea to be recognised as the real 'Shiv Sena'.

The development comes hours after 12 of the party MPs wrote to the Lok Sabha speaker, Om Birla asking that their colleague Rahul Shewale be recognised as their leader and Bhawana Gawli as the chief whip.

Earlier, Vinayak Raut, the floor leader of the Sena in the Lok Sabha, penned a letter to the speaker urging not to entertain any representation by the Shinde camp.

Eknath Shinde, who visited Delhi, said that his government was getting full support from the BJP. “Prime Minister Modi is giving us support,” he said, further adding that he came to the capital to hold discussions on OBC reservations with lawyers.

This move by the Shinde camp raises the prospect of the Sena's Uddhav Thackeray camp contesting the upcoming crucial BMC polls.