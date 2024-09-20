 Maharashtra: CM Eknath Shinde Makes Key Appointments Amid Tensions With Mahayuti Partners
In the first round, CM appointed his party MLA Sanjay Shirsat as the chairman of the CIDCO with the rank of a minister, gave a rank of the minister to former MP Hemant Patil and appointed former MP Anandrao Adsul as the chairman of the SC, ST commission.

Ravikiran DeshmukhUpdated: Friday, September 20, 2024, 12:47 AM IST
article-image
Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde | X/ @mieknathshinde

Notwithstanding the reactions from the Mahayuti partners, Chief Minister Eknath Shinde appointed his party's Rajya Sabha member Milind Deora, MLA Sada Sarvankar and others to the District Planning and Development Council (DPDC) for the Mumbai city district on Thursday.

The appointment did not go down well with DyCM Ajit Pawar-led NCP. The third partner in Mahayuti is said to be unhappy with it as none from their party was considered for the appointments. Even the BJP has not nominated anybody on any of the influential state boards or corporations.

Apart from Deora and Sarvankar, former MLC Manisha Kayande, Shriram Raorane, Gopal Dalvi, Meena Kambli, Datta Narvankar, Siddharth Kasare, Siddarth Gamre, Shalaka Salvi, Satish Tiwari and Jitendra Sonavane have also been nominated from different categories.

Mumbai: Government Promises Swift Resolution After Delays In 'Jiyo Parsi' Scheme Disbursements
Mumbai: Government Promises Swift Resolution After Delays In 'Jiyo Parsi' Scheme Disbursements
Mumbai: BMC Removes Over 8,000 Illegal Banners & Flags During Ganeshotsav Following High Court Directive
Mumbai: BMC Removes Over 8,000 Illegal Banners & Flags During Ganeshotsav Following High Court Directive
Mumbai: Borivali Residents To Protest Over Kulupwadi Bottleneck Issue Lying Due To BMC & Forest Dispute
Mumbai: Borivali Residents To Protest Over Kulupwadi Bottleneck Issue Lying Due To BMC & Forest Dispute

The appointments assume significance given the limited presence of the Shinde-led Shiv Sena in the island city compared to the well-established network of the Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena. This move can also be seen as Shinde's attempt to make inroads, as his loyal members will be better positioned to influence the nomination of various developmental projects in Mumbai City.

Significantly, the sizable presence of Shinde's members will create trouble for the Shiv Sena (UBT), whose members on the DPDC will be in the minority compared to Shinde's 12 members. The Sena (UBT) currently has only three members on DPDC: South Mumbai MP Arvind Sawant, Worli MLA Aaditya Thackeray and Shivadi MLA Ajay Choudhari.

