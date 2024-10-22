 'Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde Has Promised ₹50 Crore To Each MLA To Win Elections,' Claims Shiv Sena-UBT Leader Sanjay Raut
Addressing a press conference in Mumbai, Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Raut said "Yesterday, there were 2 vehicles which had almost Rs 15 crores in them. As I had said earlier, Eknath Shinde has promised his people to give them Rs 50 crore each to win elections, it was the first instalment of Rs 15 crore."

ANIUpdated: Tuesday, October 22, 2024, 12:43 PM IST
Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde (L) & Shiv Sena-UBT Leader Sanjay Raut (R) | File Pic & ANi

Mumbai: Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut on Monday alleged that Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde has promised Rs 50 crore to each MLA to secure election victories.

"There were two vehicles, they let go of one after receiving a call as the inspector that was on duty there was in service of the MLA earlier. Almost 150 MLAs of the state have received Rs 15 crore each by now," Raut alleged.

Pune Rural Police Seizes Cash Worth ₹5 Crore From Khed Shivapur Toll Booth

His statement comes after Pune Rural Police seized cash worth Rs 5 crore at Khed Shivapur toll booth during a Nakabandi late evening on October 21.

"A total of Rs 5 crore cash was found in the car during Nakabandi by Pune Rural Police at Khed Shivapur toll Naka... Four people who were travelling in the car including the driver were questioned," Pune Rural SP, Pankaj Deshmukh said.

"Cash has been handed over to officials of the Income Tax Department for further probe," Pune Rural SP, Pankaj Deshmukh said.

This comes as Maharashtra prepares for a single-phase election on November 20, with counting set for November 23.

Parties Intensify Preparations For Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024

Both the ruling Mahayuti alliance and the opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) -- comprising the Shiv Sena (UBT), NCP (Sharad Pawar faction), and Congress -- have intensified their preparations for the upcoming elections to 288 Assembly seats in the State. The BJP is part of the ruling Mahayuti alliance alongside the Shiv Sena (Eknath Shinde faction) and Ajit Pawar-led NCP.

In the 2019 Maharashtra assembly elections, the BJP won 105 seats, Shiv Sena secured 56, and Congress won 44 seats. In 2014, the BJP won 122 seats, Shiv Sena secured 63, and Congress won 42 seats.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)

