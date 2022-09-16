Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde blames MVA for its inaction in bringing Vedanta-Foxconn project

Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde and Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray | File

Chief Minister Eknath Shinde blamed the Maha Vikas Aghadi government for its inaction in bringing the Vedanta Foxconn project in Maharashtra saying that after the new government came to power it agreed for the capital subsidy for the project as sought by the company.

“It has been two months since our government was formed. The Vedanta Group had been trying for the project in the state for one and a half years. However, when our government took charge, I and Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis held an urgent meeting to consider Vedanta’s demands and offered the subsidy as sought by it. However, by that time Vedanta had decided on Gujarat,’’ said Shinde.

Shinde said he has urged the Prime Minister Narendra Modi for Maharashtra to get big projects that will generate more jobs. ‘’PM has assured that the Centre will cooperate with Maharashtra so that the state gets big projects. Vedanta Group chairman Anil Agarwal has announced plans to set up another project in the state. We are not interested in merely taking credit for the same,’’ he noted.

