 Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde Announces Setting Up Of Memorial For Shahu Maharaj & Dr Ambedkar In Raigad
FPJ News ServiceUpdated: Monday, June 24, 2024, 10:34 AM IST
CM Eknath Shinde |

Mumbai: Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Sunday said the state government would set up a memorial of social icons Shahu Maharaj and Babasaheb Ambedkar in Mangaon in Raigad district.

Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde's Statements

At a gathering for social justice in Mumbai, Shinde said his government idolises Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, who built an empire that focused on the welfare of all, while Shahu Maharaj and Babasaheb Ambedkar carried forward the work to bring several communities into the mainstream.

“We will set up a memorial of Shahu Maharaj and Dr Ambedkar at one place in Mangaon. Dr Ambedkar gave us the world’s best Constitution,” he said

