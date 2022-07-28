Maharashtra: CM Eknath Shinde announces new office-bearers

CM Eknath Shinde abruptly cancels his Delhi visit, cabinet expansion delays further | ANI

Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Wednesday appointed former legislator Kiran Pawaskar and former Thane mayor Sanjay More as Shiv Sena secretary, with party legislator Balaji Kinikar as treasurer.

Shinde has appointed Deepak Kesarkar as chief spokesperson, while other spokespersons include Gulabrao Patil, Uday Samant, and Sheetal Mhatre.

Meanwhile, CM Shinde on Wednesday abruptly cancelled his visit to Delhi, ostensibly lined up to finalise the expansion of the Maharashtra cabinet after a meeting with Union Home Minister Amit Shah. “The chief minister has cancelled his Delhi visit,” confirmed the Chief Minister’s Office late on Wednesday evening.

Cabinet expansion may not take place this week either, as Governor B S Koshyari is likely to be in the national capital on Thursday and Friday, while Shinde has planned a two-day visit (July 30 and 31) to north Maharashtra, Marathwada and parts of western Maharashtra, to review the ground-level situation in these areas after the damage caused by heavy rains and floods.