Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde, Along With Other Top State Leaders, Pays Tribute To Bravehearts On 16th Anniversary Of 26/11 Mumbai Terror Attacks

(In The Image) Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde, Governor CP Radhakrishnan, Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis, Deputy CM Ajit Pawar, Mumbai Guardian Minister Deepak Kesarkar, Mumbai Suburbs Guardian Minister Mangalprabhat Lodha, Mumbai Police Commissioner Vivek Phansalkar and senior police and state administration officials | X @Eknath Shinde

Mumbai: Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Tuesday paid floral tributes to the bravehearts at the Martyrs Memorial in Mumbai on the 16th anniversary of the 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks.

Deputy Chief Ministers Devendra Fadnavis, Ajit Pawar and state's governor C P Radhakrishnan also paid tributes at the Martyrs' Memorial on the premises of the Commissioner's Office today.

Notably, at least 174 people, including 20 security force personnel and 26 foreigners, were killed and more than 300 injured in the 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks in 2008.

#WATCH | Mumbai: Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde pays floral tributes to the Bravehearts at Martyrs' Memorial on the premises of the Police Commissioner's Office, on the 16th anniversary of the 26/11 Mumbai terror attack. pic.twitter.com/NAsHgaaKcs — ANI (@ANI) November 26, 2024

#WATCH | Mumbai: Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde, Deputy CMs Ajit Pawar, Devendra Fadnavis to pay floral tributes to the Bravehearts at Martyrs' Memorial, on the 16th anniversary of the 26/11 Mumbai terror attack pic.twitter.com/MxwURithV7 — ANI (@ANI) November 26, 2024

#WATCH | Mumbai: Maharashtra Deputy CMs Devendra Fadnavis and Ajit Pawar pay floral tributes to the Bravehearts at Martyrs' Memorial, on the 16th anniversary of the 26/11 Mumbai terror attack. pic.twitter.com/qUkb7xEdkc — ANI (@ANI) November 26, 2024

President Droupadi Murmu And Union Ministers Pay Their Tributes

Meanwhile, President Droupadi Murmu and several union ministers also paid tributes to the martyred security personnel who bravely fought against terrorists.

"A grateful nation salutes its valiant security personnel who made ultimate sacrifice while protecting our people. It is also the day to reiterate that India remains firmly committed to defeating terrorism in all its forms," the X post by the President read.

On the anniversary of cowardly terror attacks in Mumbai on 26th November 2008, I join the entire nation in paying homage to the bravehearts who lost their lives and expressing solidarity with their families. A grateful nation salutes its valiant security personnel who made… — President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) November 26, 2024

Union Home Minister Amit Shah also said that Terrorism is a blot on the entire human civilisation, calling India a world leader in anti-terrorism initiatives.

"Terrorism is a blot on the entire human civilization. The Modi government's 'zero tolerance' policy against terrorism has been appreciated by the entire world and today India has become a world leader in anti-terrorism initiatives," Amit Shah's post on X said.

साल 2008 में आज ही के दिन मुंबई में कायर आतंकवादियों ने निर्दोष लोगों की हत्या कर मानवता को शर्मसार किया था। 26/11 के मुंबई हमलों में आतंकियों से लड़ते हुए वीरगति को प्राप्त होने वाले जवानों को भावभीनी श्रद्धांजलि अर्पित करता हूँ और अपना जीवन गँवाने वाले लोगों को नमन करता हूँ।… — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) November 26, 2024

16th Anniversary Of The 26/11 Terror Attacks

Today is the 16th anniversary of the 26/11 attacks, a series of coordinated terror attacks at the Taj Hotel, Oberoi Trident Hotel, Chhatrapati Shivaji Terminus, Leopold Cafe, Mumbai Chabad House, Nariman House, Cama Hospital and Metro Cinema by ten Lashkar-e-Taiba terrorists.

The ten Lashkar-e-Taiba terrorists came to Mumbai via the sea route from Pakistan and carried out the attacks.

