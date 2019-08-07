Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis cancels ‘Maha Janadesh Yatra' for the day in Sushma Swaraj’s honour

Mumbai: The Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis cancelled all his 'Maha Janadesh Yatra' programmes for the day as a mark of respect for Sushma Swaraj.

"Chief Minister Fadnavis cancelled his ongoing 'Maha Janadesh Yatra' programmes for Wednesday," said the Yatra Coordinator Sujit Singh Thakur on Wednesday.

Earlier, Fadnavis had announced that he would be returning to Mumbai for a day to monitor the grim flood situation in Pune, Satara, Sangli and Kolhapur in south-west parts of the state.

The Maharashtra Bharatiya Janata Party put up a portrait of former External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj at the state party headquarters here, to enable activists and people to pay homage to the departed leader, an official said here on Wednesday.

Sushma Swaraj was popular in Maharashtra political circles and enjoyed a good personal rapport with most of the state BJP leaders, besides party workers and the common masses. A senior BJP leader, Sushma Swaraj, 67, passed away late on Tuesday night following a heart attack in New Delhi.