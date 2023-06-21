Maharashtra: CM Announces Insurance For 'warkaris' In Case Of Death, Disability, Sickness

Mumbai: Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Wednesday said warkaris, the devotees of Lord Vitthal, will get insurance cover during the ‘Ashadhi Ekadashi’ procession which culminates in the temple town of Pandharpur, PTI reports.

This year, the Ashadhi Ekadashi falls on June 29. As per the CMO’s statement, the kin of a warkari will get ₹five lakh in case of his death during the ‘wari’ (procession) to Pandharpur.

In case, a warkari suffers from permanent disability during the procession, he will get ₹1 lakh, while in case of partial disability, the person will be given ₹50,000, it said. If a warkari falls sick, he will get ₹35,000 for medication, the release said.

Insurance valid for 30 days

The insurance cover will be valid for 30 days, a statement from the Chief Minister’s Office said. Warkaris take part processions from different parts of the state every year as a mark of tribute to various saints. The pilgrimage concludes in Pandharpur town of Solapur district on Ashadhi Ekadashi, which is observed with reverence by followers of Lord Vitthal in Maharashtra.

As a long-standing tradition, the chief minister of Maharashtra offers prayers at the temple dedicated to Lord Vitthal in Pandharpur on ‘Ashadhi Ekadashi’ every year.