Maharashtra: Close aide of Ashok Chavan, Amar Rajurkar to be leader of Congress in Council

Maharashtra Legislative Council chairman Ramraje Naik Nimbalkar on Tuesday announced that Amar Rajurkar would be the leader of the Congress in the Upper House.

The post was vacant after the death of veteran Congress leader Sharad Ranpise.

Rajurkar hails from Nanded and is known for his proximity to former chief minister Ashok Chavan, currently the state PWD minister.

Nimbalkar also announced that Abhijeet Wanjari would be the Congress' new chief whip in the Council.

The Congress has nine members in the 78-member Legislative Council.

Published on: Tuesday, March 22, 2022, 07:21 PM IST