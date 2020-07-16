Maharashtra class 12 results 2020: MSBSHE released results on mahresult.nic.in; Konkan division records best pass percentage

The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) has announced Maharashtra HSC/ class 12 Result 2020.
The scores can be checked online only at 1 pm at mahresult.nic.in and mahahsscboard.maharashtra.gov.in.
The board announced that the overall pass percentage in the class 12 exams stands at 90.66 percent.
Girls have outperformed boys with a pass percentage of 93.88 percent while, the pass percentage for boys is 88.04 percent.
This year, the pass percentage of students has increased by 4.7 percent. The board has announced that it will not release a merit list for this year. Last year, Maharashtra recorded 85.88 passing percentage
The division wise result is as follows:
Konkan Division: 95.89 percent
Pune - 92.50 percent
Kolhapur Division: 92.42 percent
Amravati Division: 92.09 percent
Nagpur Division: 91.65 percent
Latur Division: 89.79 percent
Mumbai Division: 89.35 percent
Nasik Division: 88.87 percent
Aurangabad Division: 88.18 percent
The stream-wise pass percentage of Maharashtra board HSC/ class 12 exams is as follows:
Science - 96.93 percent
Commerce - 91.27 percent
Arts - 82.63 percent
Vocational - 86.07 percent
Steps to check the results:
Visit the official websites mahresult.nic.in and mahahsscboard.maharashtra.gov.in., www.hscresult.mkcl.org
Click on the link which reads - 'HSC Examination Result March 2020'
Enter registration number, roll number
Results will appear on the screen
Download it, and take a print out for further reference
