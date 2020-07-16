Maharashtra class 12 results 2020: MSBSHE released results on mahresult.nic.in; Konkan division records best pass percentage

The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) has announced Maharashtra HSC/ class 12 Result 2020.

The scores can be checked online only at 1 pm at mahresult.nic.in and mahahsscboard.maharashtra.gov.in.

The board announced that the overall pass percentage in the class 12 exams stands at 90.66 percent.

Girls have outperformed boys with a pass percentage of 93.88 percent while, the pass percentage for boys is 88.04 percent.

This year, the pass percentage of students has increased by 4.7 percent. The board has announced that it will not release a merit list for this year. Last year, Maharashtra recorded 85.88 passing percentage

The division wise result is as follows: