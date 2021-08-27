Maharashtra Class 11 admission: First merit list of FYJC admission out on 11thadmission.org.in

After a series of technical glitches and confusion regarding the admission process in the past weeks, the first merit list for First Year Junior College (FYJC) admission has been announced at 11thadmission.org.in.

Steps to check:

Go to https://11thadmission.org.in/

Click on the zone

Click on Allotment List on horizontal bar

Enter the required details and submit

You will get two lists - Allotment list and cut off list

Over 2.42 lakh students have registered, while 11,653 students have been allotted seats under in-house and minority quota admissions.

Students who have applied for FYJC said the competition for seats is going to be tough this year. Vedika Kohli, a student said, “Though there are sufficient seats for FYJC admission, the challenge is to secure a seat for a preferred course in a desired junior college. Many have scored high marks due to cancellation of Class 10 exams this year. I hope I can secure a seat in the college of my choice.”

This year, 3,08,577 lakh vacant seats are available in 841 junior colleges in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR) region, as per data on the portal 11thadmission.org.in. Udeet Thakur, another student said, “Initially, I wanted admission in a college near my home. But now due to online education, I am fine with securing a seat in a far-off college. I have added both nearby and far-off junior colleges in my preference list.”

Following declaration of the first merit list today, students who have been allotted seats will have until 6 pm on August 30 to confirm their admission. A senior official from the deputy director of education office, Mumbai region, said, “It is compulsory for students to secure admission if they have been allotted a seat in the college which is their first preference. If they fail to do so or reject the admission, they will be blocked for further regular admission rounds and will be considered during the special round only.”

Further, the official said students who wish to cancel their confirmed admission can request the junior college concerned. Students who have cancelled their admissions will be restricted for further admission rounds and will have to wait till the special round.

(With inputs from Ronald Rodrigues)

Published on: Friday,August 27, 2021, 10:09 AM IST