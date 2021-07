Maharashtra Class 10 SSC results to be declared tomorrow: Timing, websites, and all you need to know

Mumbai: Class 10 Secondary School Certificate (SSC) results will be declared via online mode on July 16 at 1 pm, announced Varsha Gaikwad, school education minister of Maharashtra on Thursday. Students awaiting results should check official website http://result.mh-ssc.ac.in/ and www.mahahsscboard.in.



On Thursday, Gaikwad said, "The online results of SSC prepared by the Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) on the basis of internal assessment in the year 2021 will be released on July 16, 2021 at 1 pm. Best wishes to all students."



This year, there are 16,58,624 students in Maharashtra awaiting their Class 10 results, out of which 7,48,693 are girls and 9,09,931 are boys. This year, Class 10 SSC board examinations which were scheduled to be conducted from April 29 to May 20, 2021 were cancelled due to Covid-19 second wave in Maharashtra.



On May 28, the state released a government resolution (GR) directing schools to mark students according to an assessment policy wherein 50 marks per subject will be based on final scores of Class 9, 30 marks on written examinations of Class 10 and 20 marks on final viva-voce, practical exams and internal assessment of Class 10.