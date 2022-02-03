Maharashtra: SSC, HSC board exams to be conducted in offline mode; check dates here

Mumbai: Maharashtra State board examination of class 10, 12 board exams will be conducted in offline format

Exams will be held in offline mode from March 4 to April 4, as per the schedule announced earlier.

HSC exams will be held from March 4 to March 14. And, SSC exams will begin from March 15 to April 4.

Prelims for board exams will be held from February 14 to March 3.

This announcement of offline exams comes at a time when students were constantly demanding online exams due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Further, vaccination has been made mandatory for students. As per guidelines, more than 25 students will not be allowed in a class. This has been capped to maintain social distancing.

Further to ensure students don't face problems, Maharashtra Board will provide Medical Help at all exam centres and this time, the number of exam centres has been increased by almost 4 times to accomodate students with COVID-19 safety protocols.



Before this, the proposal to hold offline exams or Maharashtra SSC, HSC Exams 2022 in offline mode was submitted to the state government. This proposal was then accepted by the government and hence, the announcement has been made today with final confirmation.



Earlier, thousands of students are staging protests against the Maharashtra government’s decision to conduct Class 10, 12 board exams in offline mode. While protests at Jalgaon and Aurangabad remained peaceful, it turned violent in Mumbai and Nagpur, with some students damaging private and police vehicles by pelting stones and blocking roads.



The students allege that amid the scare of the third wave of Covid-19, the government should conduct online exams considering the safety of students.



The Maharashtra government, meanwhile, has said that it is unwilling to reconsider its decision to hold offline exams. It has also given orders to initiate an inquiry into the state-wide protests.

Published on: Thursday, February 03, 2022, 11:39 AM IST