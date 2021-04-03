Maharashtra: Class 1 to 8 students to be promoted to next class without exams, says Varsha Gaikwad

Last year too class 1-8 students were promoted without examinations amid the pandemic.

Maharashtra on Friday recorded 47827 new COVID-19 cases, the highest daily count since the coronavirus pandemic began. The new figure took the state tally of positive cases to 2904076, a Health Department statement said.

As many as 202 coronavirus patients died in the state on Saturday, taking the death toll to 55379, it said.

As per Health Department's report, 24,126 patients were discharged taking the total recovery count to 24,57,494. Recovery rate in the state is 84.62%.

Meanwhile, taking cognisance of the massive rise in COVID-19 cases in Maharashtra, Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Friday warned of a complete lockdown in the next two days if the situation in the state persists. Uddhav reiterated that he doesn't want to impose a lockdown, but the present situation demands stricter curbs as people are nonchalantly flouting the norms in place. The CM said that he would discuss it with a few experts across sections and announce his decision in the coming days.