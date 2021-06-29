Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray meets Sharad Pawar, top state ministers

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Tuesday held a meeting with Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief Sharad Pawar. Housing Minister Jitendra Awhad, Home Minister Dilip Walse Patil and Environment and Tourism Minister Aaditya Thackeray were also present for the meeting, reported NDTV.

This comes after Shiv Sena Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Raut, earlier in the day, said Thackeray and Pawar are likely to sit together and take a "big decision" on Shiv Sena MLA Pratap Saranaik and former Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh, both of whom are under the scanner of Central agencies.

Raut on Monday had met Thackeray and Pawar separately, his second such meeting with the two leaders in the last three days.

Meanwhile, Sarnaik, who is currently facing inquiry by the Enforcement Directorate in connection with the money laundering case, had recently dropped a letter bomb urging Thackeray to patch up with its former ally BJP. Sarnaik had suggested that if Shiv Sena and the BJP come together again, it would benefit the party and the workers especially with the upcoming corporation elections, including those of Mumbai and Thane.

On the other hand, Deshmukh on Tuesday once again skipped the summons of the Enforcement Directorate (ED) citing the COVID-19 pandemic, in connection with its probe into the allegations of the alleged bribery. He said that he was ready to join the probe through any "video or audio" medium.