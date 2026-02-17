Maharashtra: Chennai Bound Grant Trunk Express Train Coach Catches Fire In Wardha, No Casualties Reported - VIDEO

Maharashtra: Chennai Bound Grant Trunk Express Train Coach Catches Fire In Wardha, No Casualties Reported |

A coach of the New Delhi–Chennai Grant Trunk Express caught fire in Maharashtra’s Wardha district on Tuesday morning, prompting swift action by railway authorities. Officials confirmed to PTI that there were no casualties and all passengers are safe.

The incident occurred after the train departed from Nagpur and was heading towards Sindi railway station. According to Central Railway spokesperson Sanjay Muley, smoke was detected in the last guard coach at around 11.09 am.

Train Halted, Coach Detached Immediately

As soon as the smoke was noticed, the train was brought to a halt on the Sindi Tuljapur section. Railway staff acted quickly, detaching the affected coach from the rest of the train to prevent the situation from escalating.

The fire brigade was alerted without delay and reached the spot to control the blaze. Passengers onboard described moments of anxiety as the train stopped abruptly, but relief followed once announcements confirmed that everyone was safe.

Railway officials reassured travellers that the situation was under control and there was no risk to the remaining coaches.

No Casualties, Probe Ordered

Officials confirmed that all passengers in the train, including those in the affected coach, were unharmed. Safety checks were carried out before authorities prepared to resume the journey.

The exact cause of the fire remains unknown. Railway authorities have ordered a detailed investigation to determine what triggered the incident. Technical teams are expected to examine the detached coach thoroughly.

The train will continue its journey to Chennai without the damaged coach once clearance is granted. Authorities have urged passengers to remain calm and have assured that passenger safety remains their top priority.

With PTI Inputs