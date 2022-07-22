Maharashtra: Check Anil Parab’s phone to find out whether Uddhav Thackeray called up Devendra Fadnavis for alliance, says Eknath Shinde's camp

(PTI Photo/Kunal Patil)

Even though the Eknath Shinde camp has said that it will not target Shiv Sena president Uddhav Thackeray and his son Aaditya Thackeray, it sought clarification from them on a purported phone call by Thackeray to BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis after Shinde’s rebellion, to hold direct talks for a Sena-BJP government, excluding Eknath Shinde. Shinde camp spokesman Deepak Kesarkar said that the phone calls of former minister Anil Parab, who was the legislative affairs minister in the Maha Vikas Aghadi government and is a close confidant of the Thackerays, should be checked to find out whether such a call had been made by Thackeray to Fadnavis for an alliance asking him to sideline Shinde. The Shinde camp hopes to corner Thackeray and his son over a patch-up with BJP.

“I know phone calls are not made from Thackeray’s phone. Therefore, it should be checked whether it was made from Anil Parab’s phone to Fadnavis on holding direct talks without involving Shinde. If by excluding Shinde the party was in favour of an alliance with the BJP, then why speak against us for joining hands with the BJP?” he asked.

Kesarkar admitted that Thackeray’s media adviser Harshal Pradhan had denied any phone call by Thackeray to Fadnavis. He reiterated that phone calls made from Anil Parab’s phone should be checked to find out a reality. “If Thackeray wanted to sideline Shinde and form an alliance, so be it; then why were they rejecting the BJP?” he asked.

Justifying the decision by the Shinde-led group of legislators to join hands with the BJP to form the government, Kesarkar reminded that during a recent meeting with Thackeray, Shinde had refused to be CM. “The Shiv Sena belongs to Balasaheb Thackeray. It is a fact that Eknath Shinde was promised the post of CM but he did not stage a coup as he did not get it (after the formation of Maha Vikas Aghadi government). Shinde remained calm,” he said.

“Aaditya Thackeray had said in an interview that Uddhav Thackeray had called Eknath Shinde and offered him the CM’s post. At that time Eknath Shinde had tears in his eyes. This shows his integrity. Shinde clearly told Thackeray that he did not want the post of the chief minister, but a break-up with the Congress and NCP. They are out to finish the Shiv Sena,” said Kesarkar. He further added that Shinde had suggested that the Shiv Sena should join hands with the BJP, which would head the alliance government.

“So why is Shinde being maligned? You (Thackeray faction) should answer why you did not want to break the alliance with the NCP and Congress,” said Kesarkar.

Further, Kesarkar lashed out at Aaditya for terming legislators who had broken away from the Thackeray-led faction as traitors, saying that they were with the party. The legislators could have merged with any party but they did not do so, as they still consider themselves Shiv Sainiks. Kesarkar ridiculed Aaditya’s Shiv Samvad Yatra, saying that it wouldn’t have any impact on Shinde camp’s poll prospects.

“Aaditya is young and he should follow his father’s example on how to behave and speak. He is half my age. Just because we don’t talk does not mean we don’t have issues,” warned Kesarkar. “Don’t insult a Shiv Sainik. As we speak of you with respect, you also speak with respect. We will accept the decision of the Supreme Court (on disqualification and other issues),” he said.

“No matter how much you travel, no matter how much confusion you create in people’s minds, ours is the real Shiv Sena,” said Kesarkar.