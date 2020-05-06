Maharashtra Chamber of Housing Industry launches mobile clinics in Mira Bhayandar amid Lockdown 3.0

The Mira-Virar city unit of Maharashtra Chamber of Housing Industry (MCHI-CREDAI) in association with social organizations like Bhartiya Jain Sanghatan and Desh Apnayen launched the "doctor at your doorstep" project in the twin-city on Wednesday.

Four buses which have been converted into mobile dispensaries for the purpose, were flagged off by Mira Bhayandar Municipal Commissioners (MBMC) Mayor Jyotsna Hasnale in the presence of civic chief Chandrakant Dange, MCHI city chief Ashit Shah and Deputy SP Shantaram Valvi amongst other dignitaries.

The buses have been retrofitted to convert them into fully equipped mobile dispensaries which will move around in various localities of the twin city to provide general OPD services to citizens.

The step assumes significance as several private clinics in the twin city are closed due to the spread of the deadly coronavirus. Consequently, regular medical issues faced by citizens, especially those from the economically weaker section are being left unaddressed.

Doctors and paramedical staff present in the mobile dispensaries will examine the health condition of people and provide them with medicines, complicated cases will be referred to hospitals with full assistance.