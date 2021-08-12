Maharashtra CET 2021: Registration begins today on mahacet.org, here's how to apply

Maharashtra's State Common Entrance Test Cell will reopen the registration process for Maharashtra CET 2021 from August 12 onwards.

Students who want to register and edit application in online mode for various entrance examinations for admission to professional courses in admission various under graduate and post- graduate degree courses can apply online through the official site of MAHACET on mahacet.org.

Students who failed to complete the MHT CET registration earlier, can fill/edit the application form through - cetcell.mahacet.org.

Check the important dates here:

Steps to apply:

Go to mahacet.org.

Click on Maharashtra CET 2021 link for the respective course

Enter the required details

Fill the application form available on the page

Make the payment and submit

Download the confirmation note and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Thursday,August 12, 2021, 11:23 AM IST