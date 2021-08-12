e-Paper Get App

BREAKING NEWS

Will help phase out unfit and polluting vehicles in environment-friendly manner: PM Modi on launch of Vehicle Scrappage PolicyNow one death reported in Raigad district due to Delta Plus variant taking Maharashtra toll to three Twitter denying my 19-20 mn followers right to an opinion breaches the idea it is a neutral platform: Rahul Gandhi

Mumbai

Updated on: Thursday,August 12, 2021, 11:23 AM IST

Maharashtra CET 2021: Registration begins today on mahacet.org, here's how to apply

FPJ Web Desk
Maharashtra CET 2021: Registration begins today on mahacet.org, here's how to apply | ANI

Maharashtra CET 2021: Registration begins today on mahacet.org, here's how to apply | ANI

Maharashtra's State Common Entrance Test Cell will reopen the registration process for Maharashtra CET 2021 from August 12 onwards.

Students who want to register and edit application in online mode for various entrance examinations for admission to professional courses in admission various under graduate and post- graduate degree courses can apply online through the official site of MAHACET on mahacet.org.

Students who failed to complete the MHT CET registration earlier, can fill/edit the application form through - cetcell.mahacet.org.

Check the important dates here:

Steps to apply:

  • Go to mahacet.org.

  • Click on Maharashtra CET 2021 link for the respective course

  • Enter the required details

  • Fill the application form available on the page

  • Make the payment and submit

  • Download the confirmation note and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

ALSO READ

Medical admissions 2021: From important dates to results - Latest updates on NEET PG, NEET UG, NEET...

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Thursday,August 12, 2021, 11:23 AM IST

RECENT STORIES

TRENDING

Free Press Journal