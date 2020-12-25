Maharashtra: Central team visits Nagpur district to assess flood damage

A central team visited parts of Nagpur district of Maharashtra on Thursday to assess the damage caused by rains and flood in August.

The team is on a three-day visit to assess the damage caused by rains and flood, a result of water released from dams in adjoining Madhya Pradesh in August, in parts of eastern Vidarbha.

A press release by the District Information office (DIO) said the central team visited Kamptee, Parseoni and Mauda talukas of Nagpur district which were affected by the flood.

The release said the state government's "panchanama" (assessment of damage) has been completed and about Rs 39 crore assistance has been provided to affected people so far.

The DIO said the Nagpur division had faced flood on August 30-31 and suffered losses running into crores.

Accordingly, the state government had approved Rs 49 crore assistance of which Rs 39 crore has been distributed to farmers in the division, the release said.

The central team inspected the damage and losses and the need for further financial assistance, it said.

Around 45,724 farmers of about 488 villages under seven talukas in Nagpur district and 43 tehsils in eastern Vidarbha were affected by floodwaters, it said.

The team from New Delhi will visit Chandrapur and Gadchiroli districts on Friday for damage assessment, the release said.

Another central team had visited the region in September.