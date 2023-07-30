Maharashtra: CCTVs Installed At 1082 Police Stations Out Of 1089 Across State

Representative Image |

The district-level committees that were formed to ensure the implementation of the project of installation of Close Circuit Camera Television (CCTV) system inside all the police stations across the state have recently submitted their report to the Director General of Police (DGP) office stating that the installation has taken place in1082 police stations out of 1089 across the state.

“In the remaining seven stations, the installation work has not been completed due to the renovation and shifting process,” said a police officer.

CCTVs installed after 2014 custodial death in Wadala police station

In 2014, after the alleged custodial death of Leonard Valdaris’s son Agnelo in Wadala railway police station, the High Court (HC) ordered the state government to install cameras in all corners of the stations including corridors and lock-up rooms.

A High Power Committee of the state government then recommended the setting up of CCTV systems. In November 2019, the state government decided to install the cameras and increased the budget to Rs110 crore from Rs72.60 crore. Initially, the installation took place in 25 police stations in Mumbai.

₹155.83 crore spent on installing CCTVs

At first, the State Information and Technology Corporation was tasked with the responsibility of getting the project implemented. However, the Director general of police (DGP) office was later asked to follow the project.

Later, multiple committees were formed at the district level to ensure the implementation of the work.

“A detailed project report (DPR) regarding the project upscaling of CCTV-based monitoring system with the expenditure of approximately Rs155.83 crore for increased cameras and equipment was recommended by the DGP office for administrative sanction.” the police officer added.

