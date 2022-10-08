Maharashtra: CBI books government official of Western Coalfields Limited for graft

Representative Image |

Mumbai: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has registered a case against an official of Western Coalfields Limited (WCL) for allegedly demanding money from a civil contractor for having passed the bills against two work orders awarded to the complainant for the work of GI sheet at Wardha River and repairing of potholes.

According to the CBI's FIR, a written complaint was received on September 23 from a Chandrapur resident, alleging undue advantage of Rs 14000 as reward by an official of WCL, for having passed the bills against two work orders awarded to the complainant for the work of GI sheet at Wardha River and repairing of potholes.

In his complaint to the CBI, the complainant had also alleged that the public servant had also told him that if he would not pay the money, then bills of his future works will not be passed. The complainant who did not wish to pay the bribe, then approached the CBI and got a complaint lodged in the matter.

"The allegations have been verified in presence of a witness and the verification prima-facie disclosed the demand of undue advantage of Rs 14000 by the public servant for the improper or dishonest performance of a public duty, as alleged in the complaint," the FIR alleged.

"The accused public servant agreed to accept the negotiated bribe amount of Rs 10000 from the complainant. The facts and circumstances disclosed commission of offence punishable under section 7 (Public servant taking gratification other than legal remuneration in respect of an official act) of the Prevention of Corruption Act," the FIR further stated.