 Maharashtra: Car Catches Fire In Front Of Petrol Pump In Dhule; VIDEO
In Maharashtra's Dhule city, a four-wheeler caught fire right in the middle of the road. The burning car videos have surfaced on the internet. No injuries were reported.

Rahul MUpdated: Thursday, October 17, 2024, 05:34 PM IST
article-image
Car catches fire in Dhule | X

Dhule: A car caught fire right in middle of a busy road in Maharashtra's Dhule city. The incident took place in front of the SRP Petrol Pump. The fire brigade and police reached the spot immediately. No injuries have been reported in the mishap.

At the time of publishing this copy, there is no information if the fire is doused. The video of the car engulfed in the blaze has surfaced on the internet.

It can be seen in the video that a while Maruti Ertiga caught in the fire. Several fire brigade vehicles are present on the spot and fire fighting operations are underway. It can be seen traffic on both directions stopped and public witnessing the horrifying incident.

The mishap caused panic among the residents and passersby as the fire was opposite a petrol pump. Fortunately, no injuries have been reported in the incident.

The cause of the fire in unknown and further investigations are underway.

