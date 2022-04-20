Maharashtra cabinet to review COVID-19 situation today amid rise in cases

Mumbai: Maharashtra government on Wednesday will meet to discuss and review COVID-19 situation in the state amid rising infections in the state and the country.

The Centre on Tuesday advised Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, Maharashtra and Mizoram to maintain a strict watch and take pre-emptive action, if required, in the areas of concern to control any emerging spread of the coronavirus.

As these states and the Union Territory of Delhi are reporting a higher contribution to India's COVID-19 caseload and a higher positivity rate, the Centre advised them to focus on monitoring clusters of new cases and containment efforts for curbing the spread of the infection as well as on vaccination of the eligible population, including primary vaccination and administration of precaution doses.



In a letter, Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan advised Delhi and the four states to follow the five-fold strategy of "test-track-treat-vaccination and adherence to Covid-appropriate behaviour", with a particular emphasis on wearing of masks in crowded areas.

"It is essential that the states must maintain a strict watch and take pre-emptive action, if required, in any areas of concern to control any emerging spread of the infection. Testing and surveillance still remain important to track the virus, its spread and evolution," Bhushan said in the letter.

Laxity at any level may nullify the gains achieved in Covid management so far, he underlined.

Maharashtra on Tuesday, April 19, recorded 137 fresh COVID-19 cases, taking the number of active cases to 660. Besides, 3 COVID-19 deaths were reported in the day, taking the number of total fatalities to 1,47,830.

108 patients were discharged in the day, taking the tally to 77,27,551. The recovery rate in the state is 98.11%. The case fatality rate in the state is 1.87%.

The Mumbai circle--which consists of MCGM, Thane, TMC, Navi Mumbai, KDMC, Ulhasnagar MC, Bhivandi Nijampur MC, Mira Bhayandar MC, Palghar, Vasai Virar MC, Raigad, Panvel MC--recorded 105 new cases.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Wednesday, April 20, 2022, 10:22 AM IST