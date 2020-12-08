Maharashtra cabinet to clear bill to curb crime against women and children

After nine months of deliberation, the Home Department will present at the cabinet meeting on Wednesday a bill proposing stern actions, including death sentence and life imprisonment, to curb crime against women and children in Maharashtra. The proposed bill crafted on the lines of Disha Act enacted by the Andhra Pradesh government is being named as Shakti Act, 2020.

It also proposes to make acid attack a non bailable offence; two year imprisonment with fine of Rs 1 lakh for the harassment of women by any mode of communication and trial to be completed in 30 days with filing of charge sheet and disposal of case in 45 days.

After the cabinet’s approval, Home Minister Anil Deshmukh is expected to table it in the state legislature during the winter session beginning December 14 in Mumbai and not in Nagpur. Deshmukh, last month, had told the Free Press Journal that the five-member committee had extensively studied the Disha Act and made its recommendations. Thereafter, a committee headed by Public Work Minister Ashok Chavan cleared the draft bill, which was vetted by the Department of Law and Judiciary.

A Home Department officer told the Free Press Journal that the government has proposed several new proposals in the Shakti Act by amending the sections of the Indian Penal Code, Criminal Procedure Code and Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act. ''The government has accepted suggestion made by political parties and social organisations for the establishment of special courts in every district for the speedy disposal of cases pertaining to rape, molestation, harassment, acid attack and abuse and defamation of women through social media too,” he said.

Women organisations, during their series of meetings with Deshmukh and the committee, had demanded that Shakti Act should prove to be a deterrent for the atrocities against women and children.

The Maharashtra Legislative Council Deputy Chairperson Dr Neelam Gorhe said the proposed act is quite important as the speedy disposal of cases with regard to violence against women is needed as currently long time is taken for trial. “Delayed legal process leads to demoralisation and insecurity among the survivors and litigants. This affects the basic spirit of the law enforcement machinery,” she said.