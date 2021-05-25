Maharashtra: Cabinet sub-committee on Maratha quota reviews delayed recruitments

Mumbai: A day after BJP announced to participate in the agitation demanding the restoration of 12% quota in education and 13% in government jobs for the Maratha community, the Cabinet Sub Committee chaired by Public Work Minister Ashok Chavan on Tuesday met and reviewed the delayed recruitment and implementation of various decisions taken by the state government to provide relief to the Maratha community. The meeting was attended by committee members Dilip Walse-Patil, Eknath Shinde, Vijay Wadettiwar and senior govt officers.

Chavan said the Chief Secretary has done a comprehensive review of the department-wise delayed recruitment due to the legal battle over the Maratha reservation. ‘’A proposal to give justice in recruitment to the eligible and qualified candidates will be placed before the state cabinet next week,’’ he added.

Chavan hailed the stand taken by the Chhatrapati Samhajiraje on the Maratha quota after the Supreme Court struck down in its ruling delivered on May 5. ‘’Sambhajirraje’s stand is objective and constructive as he is working to get justice to the Maratha community,’’ he noted.

However, Chavan slammed the Shiv Sangram founder Vinayak Mete for his stand on the Maratha quota as it is political. ‘’In the petition filed by the Centre in the apex court seeking review of the court's interpretation of 102 Constitution Amendment, there is no mention of Maratha quota. The Centre is running away from taking up the Maratha quota issue. Therefore, Mete should approach the Centre with a plea to relax the 50% ceiling limit on reservation,’’ said Chavan.

Chavan said the petition filed by Mete in the Aurangabad bench of the Bombay High Court does not make much sense. ‘’His petition is to cancel the state government decision that the Maratha community will not be able to avail the benefits of Economically Weaker Section (EWS) while Socially and Educationally Backward Classes (SEBC) is in force. This is also the government’s stand. Now that SEBC is not applicable, the repeal of the government decision is inevitable,’’ he opined.