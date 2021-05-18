Maharashtra Cabinet sub-committee meets on Maratha reservation

Mumbai: Days after the Government of India’s move to file a review petition challenging the Supreme Court order on Maratha quota, the Cabinet Sub Committee headed by Public Work Minister Ashok Chavan on Tuesday held a meeting to discuss the state government’s future course of action. The state government has already appointed a seven-member committee headed by a retired judge to study the Supreme Court order cancelling the Maratha reservation in Maharashtra.

Chavan said that the Chief Secretary was reviewing the recruitment process department-wise which was stalled due to the Supreme Court order on Maratha reservation and his report was expected in the next two-three days. A final decision on this recruitment will then be taken.

“A committee of legal experts headed by former Chief Justice Dilip Bhosale has started working to study the Supreme Court's order on Maratha reservation and make recommendations on further legal options. His report will be received before May 31. The state government will thereafter take a call on filing a review petition and exploring other options,’’ said Chavan.