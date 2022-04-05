Maharashtra Cabinet reshuffle in April? Here's what we know so far

Amidst the rumours of internal unrest in the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government in Maharashtra, a report published in ABP Maza claimed that a cabinet reshuffle is likely to happen in April.

As per the report, a meeting will be held by CM Uddhav Thackeray to discuss the action taken by Central Agencies and the alleged internal unrest within the MVA. NCP chief Sharad Pawar is also likely to be present at this meeting.

On April 2, Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray had claimed that there was no internal unrest in the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government in Maharashtra.

"There is no internal unrest in the MVA government. This is Maha Vikas Aghadi, which has its feet firmly on the ground and is working for the state's development and progress in a planned manner," he said.

On Friday, Thackeray had denied reports which claimed that he was upset with state Home Minister Dilip Walse-Patil and the functioning of his department. Thackeray's denial came amid speculation that he was not happy with Walse-Pail's reply in the Assembly to former chief minister Devendra Fadnavis' allegation that the Shiv Sena-NCP-Congress government in the state was conspiring to frame up BJP leaders in false cases.

In a veiled attack on his opponents, Thackeray further said, "Many times, announcements are made and foundation stones are laid, but nothing happens beyond that...We are starting the work of the building from today and this is very important." He said the MVA government has responded to its critics and to those trying to topple it, through its commitment to work.

(With inputs from agencies)

Published on: Tuesday, April 05, 2022, 06:35 PM IST