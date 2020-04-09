Maharashtra Cabinet recommends Uddhav's name on Governor-nominee seats in the legislative council

Maharashtra cabinet has decided to recommend CM Uddhav Thackeray's nomination on one of the two Governor nominee seats in the legislative council. With this Thackeray, who took over on Nov 28, 2019, will become council member before May 28 and can continue as CM.

On Friday, Maharashtra cabinet was chaired by Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar and not by CM Uddhav Thackeray. The cabinet decided to recommend to the Governor to nominate Thackeray on one of the two seats of Governor nominees so that he can become the member of the legislative council.

With this CM will not have to resign. He took over on November 28 last year and it was binding on CM to get elected before May 2020. With today's decision Governor will have to act on the cabinet's recommendation. This also avoids constitutional issue and also ensures Thackeray's continuation as CM.

This move was necessary as due to the coronavirus pandemic, the Election Commission has postponed council elections in Maharashtra and Bihar.

Well, the two vacancies of the Governor nominees are from the NCP Quota. In December 2019, NCP had suggested the nomination of party leaders Shivajirao Garje and Aditi Nalawade. howevere, the Governor despite the state cabinets' recommendation did not nominate them and hence these two seats are vacant for now. As the Cabinet recommends Uddhav Thackeray to one of the Governor nominee seats, the other seat lies vacant.