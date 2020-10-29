Maharashtra Cabinet recommends 12 names for council nomination from governor's quota

Maharashtra Cabinet on Thursday gave its nod to recommend 12 names comprising four each from Shiv Sena, NCP, and Congress to the Governor BS Koshyari for their nomination in the legislative council from the Governor’s quota. Three parties submitted names in separate sealed envelopes to the Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray as they decided not to disclose them at this moment.

Three parties do not want to give any chance for the Governor to reject names if they are disclosed to the press and media. A senior minister told Free Press Journal, "The cabinet recommendations along with 12 names will be sent to the Raj Bhavan on Monday as Friday, Saturday and Sunday are holidays. Thereafter, Raj Bhavan is expected to release those names which will be forwarded to the legislature and the government.’’

From Shiv Sena, the Bollywood actress Urmila Matondkar, who had taken a bold stand defending the Mumbai Police after Kangana Renaut likened Pakistan Occupied Kashmir is expected to be there. While other names doing the rounds included former minister Sachin Ahir, Yuva Sena leader Rahul Kanal, Vijay Karanjikar and Bhausaheb Chaudhary.

The list of NCP is expected to include former Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Eknath Khadse, Swabhimani Shetkari Sanghatana Founder Raju Shetti, and noted singer Anand Shinde. The fourth nominee is from the Dhangar community.

As far as Congress is concerned, the list includes party spokesman Sachin Sawant, Maharashtra Pradesh Youth Congress Chief and Revenue Minister Balasaheb Thorat’s nephew Satyajit Tambe, former legislator Mohan Joshi and former minister Naseem Khan.