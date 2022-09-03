Maharashtra cabinet expansion soon: Sudhir Mungantiwar

e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiMaharashtra cabinet expansion soon: Sudhir Mungantiwar

An expansion of the state cabinet is expected to take place "soon" to fill up the existing vacancies

AgenciesUpdated: Saturday, September 03, 2022, 09:50 AM IST
Sudhir Mungantiwar | File

Mumbai: Maharashtra minister Sudhir Mungantiwar on Friday said an expansion of the state cabinet is expected to take place "soon" to fill up the existing vacancies.

“There can be 23 more ministers in the state government. The Chief Minister and Deputy CM will discuss the issue. New MLAs can get a chance to serve the general public and an expansion of the cabinet is likely to be done very soon," he added.

