 Maharashtra Cabinet Expansion On Cards After Monsoon Session Of Assembly: Report
Ajit Pawar and Praful Patel reportedly met Union Home Minister Amit Shah in an attempt to settle the rift.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Thursday, July 13, 2023, 10:55 AM IST
Ajit Pawar (left) Eknath Shinde (centre) and Devendra Fadnavis | File

A little over a week since Ajit Pawar and faction's induction and Maharashtra cabinet is yet to see an expansion. Talks have been underway over the portfolios which remained inconclusive before reaching Delhi. Concurrently, rumours have been rife that the state cabinet is likely to see an expansion this week.

A report in TV9 Marathi cited that cabinet expansion in Maharashtra was to follow the Union Cabinet shuffle. It stated that the state cabinet expansion will happen once the monsoon session of the Assembly ends.

The update came after the grand alliance held meetings to resolve issues pertaining to expansion and portfolio allocations. The meetings were held at Chief Minister Eknath Shinde's official residence Varsha.

Reportedly, there had been a dispute over three portfolios including Finance. Ajit Pawar and Praful Patel reportedly met Union Home Minister Amit Shah in an attempt to settle the rift.

Maharashtra Cabinet Expansion: Ajit Pawar Likely To Get Finance Portfolio, Says Report
