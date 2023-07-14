Maharashtra Cabinet Expansion: BJP Cedes 6 Ministries, Shiv Sena Gives Up 3 To Accommodate NCP

Ajit Pawar (left) Eknath Shinde (centre) and Devendra Fadnavis | File

In a surprising turn of events, Ajit Pawar, the leader of the opposition, made a significant political move by joining hands with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). On the 2nd of July, he was sworn in as the Deputy Chief Minister in the Shinde-Fadnavis cabinet, marking a notable shift in the political landscape.

Though 8 NCP leaders took oath with Ajit Pawar, they were not being allotted portfolios as discussions and disagreements between the three constituents of the government continued. Each day, the leaders were being questioned about the pending cabinet expansion. However, after the delay of almost two weeks since the oath-taking ceremony of NCP ministers, cabinet expansion has finally been announced on Friday.

Ajit Pawar and co. solidifies its position

Today, key portfolios have been assigned to Ajit Pawar's camp, solidifying their position of power.

Despite opposition from the Shinde faction, Ajit Pawar has been entrusted with crucial responsibilities in finance and administration.

Furthermore, Dilip Walse-Patil has been appointed to lead the important cooperative department, while the agriculture portfolio has been taken away from Shinde group's Abdul Sattar and has been handed over to NCP's Dhananjay Munde. Aditi Tatkare has been given charge of the Women and Child Welfare department as expected.

BJP, Shinde Sena lose 9 ministries to accommodate NCP leaders

However, to accommodate the new ally NCP in the government, several BJP and and Shiv Sena ministers had to sacrifice some of their portfolios. In the allocation of portfolios announced today, 6 ministries held by BJP ministers and 3 ministries held by Shiv Sena's Shinde group have been given to ministers from Ajit Pawar group of NCP.

Here are the details:

Finance: Ajit Pawar, who led the rebllion in the NCP and took oath as Ddeputy CM, has been given the key Finance portfolio he was reportedly fighting for in the last two weeks. After long discussions, BJP's Devendra Fadnavis ceded the Finance portfolio to Ajit Pawar.

Agriculture: Dhananjay Munde has been entrusted with the crucial agriculture portfolio. He takes over from Abdul Sattar, representing the Shiv Sena.

Cooperation: Dilip Walse-Patil, a seasoned leader, has been given the charge of the cooperative department. Atul Save, who previously held the position, has been replaced. Atul Save represents the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

Medical Education: Hasan Mushrif has been appointed to lead the medical education department. He replaces Girish Mahajan, who represented the BJP.

Food and Civil Supplies: Chhagan Bhujbal, a veteran politician, has been entrusted with the responsibility of overseeing the food and civil supplies department. Ravindra Chavan, the former minister, has been replaced. Chavan is member of the BJP.

Food and Drug Administration: Dharmarao Atram has been assigned the crucial role of overseeing the food and drug administration department. He replaces Sanjay Rathod, who represented the Shiv Sena.

Sports and Youth Welfare: Sanjay Bansode has been given the responsibility of the sports and youth welfare department. Girish Mahajan, the former minister, had to cede one more of his portfolio.

Women and Child Welfare: Aditi Tatkare has been allocated the crucial portfolio of women and child welfare. She takes over from Mangalprasad Lodha, representing the BJP.

Relief and Rehabilitation: Anil Patil has been appointed to oversee the relief and rehabilitation department. He replaces Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, who held the position previously.

Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, and Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar were engaged in discussions regarding the recent cabinet reshuffle for the past few days. In order to discuss the reshuffle, NCP's Ajit Pawar, Praful Patel and Hasan Mushrif, had a meeting with BJP leader and Union Home Minister Amit Shah in Delhi. Finally, after several meetings regarding the cabinet reshuffle, a consensus has been reached.

Ajit Pawar's Political Turn

On July 2, 2023, Ajit Pawar caused a political earthquake in the state's politics. He rebelled against the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) founder and his uncle Sharad Pawar. He then went on to align with the Shinde-Fadnavis government and assumed charge as deputy Chief Minister.

Ajit Pawar took the oath as Deputy Chief Minister. Along with him, Dilip Walse-Patil, Chhagan Bhujbal, Dhananjay Munde, Hasan Mushrif, Dharmarao Atram, Anil Bhaidas Patil, Aditi Tatkare, and Sanjay Bansode were also sworn in as ministers. Following the oath-taking ceremony, speculations were rife regarding which portfolios would be allocated to the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP).

