Maharashtra cabinet: Eknath Shinde expects to hold urban development, MSRDC; Devendra Fadnavis hits jackpot with home and finance

Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde and Dy CM Devendra Fadnavis | (PTI Photo)

Even though Chief Minister Eknath Shinde is expected to announce the allocation of portfolios in a day or two, the Free Press Journal is in the know of who will get what.

CM is expected to keep urban development, general administration, MSRDC while Fadnavis will be in charge of home and finance. Shinde, who was holding both urban development and public work (MSRDC), has already hinted that he would hold periodic review of a slew of infrastructure projects by urban development and public works but also by various undertakings including Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Agency, City and Industrial Development Corporation and Maharashtra State Road Development Corporation.

Fadnavis will hit a jackpot as he is expected to hold the politically important home and finance departments. Fadnavis has been at the forefront to speak against the criminalisation of politics. As in charge of the finance department, Fadnavis will strive to achieve Maharashtra becoming a trillion dollar economy.

BJP ministers with their likely portfolios include Radhakrishna Vikhe-Patil-cooperation, Chandrakant Patil-revenue and public work, Sudhir Mungantiwar – energy and forest, Girish Mahajan-water resources, Vijaykumar Gavit-tribal development, Ravindra Chavan-housing, Atul Save-public health, Suresh Khade-social justice and Mangal Prabhat Lodha-law and judiciary.

On the other hand, the ministers from Shinde camp are expected to get portfolios which were held by Shiv Sena in the Maha Vikas Aghadi government. Uday Samant is expected to be the new industry minister, Dadaji Bhuse-agriculture, Gulabrao Patil-water supply and sanitation, Sandeepan Bhumre-employment guarantee scheme, Sanjay Rathod-rural development, Tanaji Sawant-higher education, Abdul Sattar-minority affairs, Deepak Kesarkar-environment and tourism and Shambhuraj Desai-excise.

Meanwhile, the CM will hold a cabinet meeting with new ministers on Wednesday at 11 am.

Assets of new ministers

Newly inducted minister Mangalprabhat Lodha (BJP) is the richest minister with property worth Rs 441crore while Sandeepan Bhumre (Shinde camp) holds property worth Rs 2 crore.

The list of BJP ministers with their property included Vijaykumar Gavit (Rs 27 crore), Girish Mahajan (Rs 25 crore), Radhakrishna Vikhe-Patil (Rs 24 crore), Atul Save (Rs 22 crore), Sudhir Mungantiwar (Rs 11 crore), Chandrakant Patil(Rs 5.99 crore), Suresh Khade (Rs 4 crore) and Mangalprabhat Lodha (Rs 441 crore).

On the other hand the list of ministers from Shinde camp with their property is as follows Tanaji Sawant (Rs 115 crore),Deepak Kesarkar (Rs 82 crore), Abdul Sattar (Rs 20 crore), Shmabhuraj Desai (Rs 14 crore), Dadaji Bhuse (Rs 10 crore), Sanjay Rathod(Rs 8 crore), Gulabrao Patil(Rs 5 crore), Uday Samant (Rs 4 crore) and Sandeepan Bhumre (Rs 2 crore).